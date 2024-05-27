Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,517 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,970 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 2.7% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.09% of FedEx worth $54,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.59. 1,096,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,105. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $291.27.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.74.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

