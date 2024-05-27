Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 9,019 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.98. 6,232,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,793,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.