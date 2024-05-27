Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $141,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $46.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $53.15.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

