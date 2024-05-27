StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OCX. Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.06.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OCX

OncoCyte Price Performance

Insider Transactions at OncoCyte

OCX stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05.

In other OncoCyte news, Director Andrew Arno bought 33,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OncoCyte news, Director Andrew Arno bought 33,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $99,999.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 2,420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $7,066,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,392,872.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,457,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.