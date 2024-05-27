StockNews.com Downgrades Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) to Hold

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

FIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $342.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.65 and its 200-day moving average is $257.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.20. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $144.45 and a fifty-two week high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,288 shares of company stock worth $8,643,074. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

