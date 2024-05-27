StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RKDA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 129.74% and a negative return on equity of 84.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.83) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

