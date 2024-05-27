StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

KTCC opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $140.53 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Tronic Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.