Substratum Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.90 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $1.90 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024083 USD and is down -14.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

