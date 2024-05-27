Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,719 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.13% of Synchrony Financial worth $20,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.33. 2,591,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,499. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,437 shares of company stock worth $7,242,432. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

