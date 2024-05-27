T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,668 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $20,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.20. 795,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,992. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.