Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives $470.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $470.83.

TDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDY

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,905,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,325,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,574,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $676,041,000 after buying an additional 48,397 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 929,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,977,000 after buying an additional 193,544 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,965,000 after buying an additional 151,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TDY opened at $402.49 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $448.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $404.23 and a 200 day moving average of $415.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Free Report

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.