TerraClassicUSD Market Cap Hits $152.21 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $152.21 million and $6.66 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00053792 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00017556 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012282 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000986 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,960,851,102 coins and its circulating supply is 6,816,374,584 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.