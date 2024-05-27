Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) is Bernzott Capital Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,348 shares during the quarter. Terreno Realty accounts for about 3.4% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.16% of Terreno Realty worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRNO. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.96. The stock had a trading volume of 865,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,422. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average is $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

