Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Trimmed by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,893 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.9% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded up $5.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,584,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,538,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,097 shares of company stock valued at $37,877,471. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

