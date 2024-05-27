The Goldman Sachs Group Trims V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $11.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. V.F. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. M&G Plc bought a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,768,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,059,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,646,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in V.F. by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,470 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

