The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.47.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on J. M. Smucker

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $109.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.51 and its 200-day moving average is $120.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.23. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $156.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.