The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Holdings Boosted by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. Mosaic accounts for 3.2% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. S&CO Inc. owned 0.36% of Mosaic worth $42,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,893,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,107,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,429,000 after buying an additional 424,063 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Mosaic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,431,000 after acquiring an additional 391,191 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Mosaic by 278.7% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 426,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 313,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,570,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,904,000 after purchasing an additional 292,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,716. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.36.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

