The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,872 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,135,688 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,455,660,000 after purchasing an additional 392,783 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,622,514,000 after buying an additional 6,036,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,752,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,200,045,000 after buying an additional 371,163 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,734,141 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,690,000 after acquiring an additional 313,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,193,438,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,625,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,720. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.15. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

