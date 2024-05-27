The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lessened by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.6% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,938,647,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,171,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8,681.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $302,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,416,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,486 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.76. 6,451,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,550,620. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $185.51 billion, a PE ratio of 110.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

