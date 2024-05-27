TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $120.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TJX. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.05.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $102.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

