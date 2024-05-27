Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,852,607 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 2,656,243 shares during the quarter. Transocean comprises 1.0% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Transocean were worth $18,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIG. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,699,389 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $321,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 249,431 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 24,130 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Transocean by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 247,820 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 149,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,325,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RIG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,412,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,533,482. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.83. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

