UBS Group Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $255.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $280.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.96.

WDAY stock opened at $220.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday has a one year low of $192.68 and a one year high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,065.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,065.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Workday by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

