Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UNB stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Union Bankshares stock. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Bankshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UNB Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,480 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC owned 0.19% of Union Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.