United Services Automobile Association Acquires 1,084,888 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,158,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084,888 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 18.0% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.79% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $809,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 386,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after buying an additional 90,238 shares during the period. Ndwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $703,000. Quantitative Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 452.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 279,581 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.58. 3,072,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,744,846. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average of $97.15. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

