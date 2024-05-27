United Services Automobile Association Boosts Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Western Union were worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,092.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Western Union Price Performance

NYSE WU traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.62%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

