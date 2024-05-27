United Services Automobile Association Has $22.81 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 155.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,733 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $22,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.42. 1,794,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.28.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.87.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

