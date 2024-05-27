United Services Automobile Association Purchases 3,889 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $274.49. 4,339,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,322,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.06. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

