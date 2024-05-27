UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Increased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 102.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 774.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.7 %

UNH stock traded down $8.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $508.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,015. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $467.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.