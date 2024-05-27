Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.38.

UNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,922,409.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,500 shares of company stock worth $4,425,095. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 416,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,856,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,530,000 after purchasing an additional 71,561 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 48.9% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group stock opened at $52.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $54.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

