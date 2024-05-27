Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VEA stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.69. 7,106,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,043,511. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

