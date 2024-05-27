Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Boosted by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,688,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,937,193. The stock has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

