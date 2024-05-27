Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VUG traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $355.46. 938,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,047. The company has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $259.00 and a 52-week high of $357.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

