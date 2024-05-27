Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Lifted by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $263.51. The company had a trading volume of 122,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,698. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.20. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

