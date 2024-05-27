Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for 0.9% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.41. The stock had a trading volume of 113,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,609. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.89. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.29 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

