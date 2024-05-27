Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Human Investing LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Human Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Human Investing LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $13,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,177.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 85,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5,437.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 165,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 162,050 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 93,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BIV stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.36. 682,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,999. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $76.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average of $74.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

