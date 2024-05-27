Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,051 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.5% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 179,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,363. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.76. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

