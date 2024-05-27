Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lessened its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 4.5% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.78. 172,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,362. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.76. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

