Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stock Position Decreased by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Human Investing LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $10,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYMI stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.78. The company had a trading volume of 172,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,362. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.76. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

