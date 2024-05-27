Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Stake Cut by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.14. The company had a trading volume of 719,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,985. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.323 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

