Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Reduced by Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 8.6% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $85,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,346,000 after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,661,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $153.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,511. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

