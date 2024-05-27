Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,575,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,473,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.86. 2,317,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,019. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

