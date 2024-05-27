Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.59. 315,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,205. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.