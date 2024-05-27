Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $486.73. 2,555,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,154,239. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $474.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.95. The firm has a market cap of $440.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $489.99.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

