Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 6.0% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.85. 1,737,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,258. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The company has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.05.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

