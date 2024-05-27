Velas Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $38.38 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $38.38 million and $880,778.83 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00054091 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00017615 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012369 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,593,895,766 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.