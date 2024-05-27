Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Holdings Lifted by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 152.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,912 shares during the period. Veritex comprises approximately 2.8% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Veritex worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,719,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,759,000 after purchasing an additional 47,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veritex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,853,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after buying an additional 305,980 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veritex by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,816,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,260,000 after buying an additional 93,753 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 647,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veritex by 11.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 552,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 56,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of Veritex stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $20.60. 223,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.33. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). Veritex had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $191.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VBTX. StockNews.com cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Get Our Latest Report on VBTX

Veritex Profile

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.