Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading 1.1% Higher

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.09 and last traded at $101.76. 6,451,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 11,938,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $185.51 billion, a PE ratio of 110.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 262,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 189,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after buying an additional 89,251 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 202.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 533,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $65,323,000 after buying an additional 357,498 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $1,036,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.