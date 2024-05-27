Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Tops $51.41 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $51.41 million and $2.80 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00054364 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00012285 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007427 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,000,137 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

