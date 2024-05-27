Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. Flywire has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.64, a PEG ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $468,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $129,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 214,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $468,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,800 shares of company stock worth $3,743,582 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 14.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 697,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after acquiring an additional 90,003 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 28.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 369,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 82,008 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Flywire in the first quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

