Wedbush Trims Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price to $50.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.14. Endava has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $81.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.09.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.59 million. Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Endava will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

